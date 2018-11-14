Speech to Text for Extra Toilet Paper at the Sheriff Sept. in Marshall Co.

new developments this afternoon in "toilet paper-gate" in marshall county. it looks like the sheriff's office will have to fork over 15- thousand dollars to pay an accidental bill. at the center of the issue is this .... 24-thousand extra rolls of toilet paper! and 450-cases of trash bags! the county commission said today it will not pay for the screw up. waay31s sierra phillips was at the meeting and explains how it all happened, and what it means for the county's pocketbook. right now we still don't know how the huge bill will be paid. commissioners tell me the sheriff's office didn't follow protocol when placing the order ... so the sheriff's office should be held liable. hutcheson "doi have a motion?..... no motion?....the ayes survive the motion" with that the marshall county commission decided it will not pay for the extra supplies ordered. the county attorney told me if the sheriff's office doesn't pay the bill, the supplier could be out of luck. but the county risks burning a bridge. maze "they can't sue you for it -- but do bear in mind this is a needed vendor in the future" sheriff-elect phil sims takes office in january -- and tells me this hit to his budget could cause some problems sims "it is going to be tight but i'm going to be working with the county commission they're going to be working with me" we know the current administration spent 22- thousand dollars on toilet paper alone-- the budget for all supplies for the whole year is only 15- thousand. sheriff-elect sims told me proper procedure should have been followed here .... sims " to me its just basic government 101 - to get the things you need" ...and he says when he takes office basic government 101 procedure will be followed "i can guarantee going forward after january 2019, my administration, we will not have that problem" the commission says the toilet paper ordered was a special stock item-- so the vendor won't take all of it back. regardless, the county doesn't even have to the capacity to store the extra 2 years' worth of paper and keep it dry in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news the original bill racked up to 31-thousand dollars in supplies ... but the commission negotiated it down to around 15-thousand. waay31 reached out to the current sheriffs office and