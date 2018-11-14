Speech to Text for Death Investigation at Plant in Colbert Co.

31 news. we are learning more about a hard working mother-- who was killed on the job. she worked at freightcar america plant in colbert county. family members gave us this photo of angel foster and her three year old son. foster was only 21 years old -- when she died tuesday in an accident at the plant in cherokee. officials said first responders went to the plant in cherokee a little after 9 tuesday night. foster was taken to helen keller hospital where she died. waay31's breken terry did some digging into freightcar america'scomplaints-- with the occupational safety and health administration or o-sha. she shows us what she found. freightcar america officials tell us as soon as this accident happened they called osha to investigate. i looked up their complaints and found seven nationwide, including three here at this plant in cherokee. according to osha's website, the three alabama complaints are from 2017 and 2018 against freightcar america's plant in colbert county. the two serious complaints against the plant were filed in 2018. in april, osha cited the plant for having a serious offense where "employees were exposed to slip and fall hazards when conducting welding work on top of the roller bed platform." a second complaint filed in march 2018 was another serious offense saying the company failed to secure a 400 pound wall paneling. in total, the company paid over 17,000 in fines for those two complaints. officials with freightcar americasaid the plant will be closed for at least 24 hours after angel foster died. benson- the plant is closed both day shift and night shift what we do tomorrow will depend on how the day goes. freightcar's vice president of human resources david benson told waay31 it's been an incredibly sad day for the company. benson- just to focus on the employees family and thoughts and prayers for them becasue they are really going through a tough time and we all need to be mindful of that. look live tag: officials have not said how fosterwas injured or what part of