Concerns over road going to one lane

new at 6... there are concerns over a new traffic pattern in downtown huntsville. it will have only one lane of traffic for drivers. william avenue runs in front of the von braun center and behind big spring park.. waay31's sydney martin learned plans to change the road have been in the works for years... but one city council member is worried it could cause a traffic nightmare. bill kling, huntsville city council "i think there are some questions because with all the growth downtown do we really want to go from two lanes to one lane in that eastern direction." councilman bill kling told me he's worried the new traffic pattern downtown will cause a traffic nightmare. bill kling, huntsville city council "the civic center events are taking place, the new city centre will have hundreds of people coming into it everyday. big spring park is well utilized." the city of huntsville's spokesperson told me over the phone wednesday--that changes to the road were a part of the master plan--to help make downtown huntsville safer for pedestrians. part of the plan has also added streets like joseph lowery boulevard and roundabouts and new roads behind the von braun center to help guide traffic in that direction... but kling thinks the plan to eliminate a lane for drivers needs to be discussed. "i think we will have a good public hearing and a good public discussion at tomorrow night's council meeting." the city's spokesperson told waay 31 the urban and economic development director will give the council a presentation about the new pattern at thursday's council meeting. we also learned from the city the von braun center discussed the new traffic pattern with engineers and is on board with eliminating a lane