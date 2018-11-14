Speech to Text for Counterfeit Money in Five Points

others. dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me the counterfeit bills are hard to detect because of how the crooks are making them. now propst has signs warning not only employees but also customers about the fake 100s. kerry york, lives in huntsville, "that's crazy. why would people do that? it's totally absurd." kerry york told me she was frustrated to hear that counterfeit bills are being passed around huntsville. she told me she's fallen victim to counterfeit bills in the past. kerry york, lives in huntsville, "i received a 5 that was bleached out, i've received a 10 as well, almost took a 100 one time. i ran a convenience store for 10 years but i caught it." wednesday-investigator tim allison told me they've already picked up 7 of the fake 100 dollar bills--- but fear there might be more out there. allison told me the crooks are washing the ink off 10 dollar bills and reprinting them with hundreds...and it's tricking the counterfeit pen..which means if you don't look closely you'll accept it. something york told me isn't good for any business... kerry york, lives in huntsville, "it ends up costing the company money. and sometimes they end up having to shut their doors." huntsville police told me all the fake 100 dollar bills have had the same serial number--and they're warning businesses to take a closer look at the bills until the crooks are off the street. kerry york, lives in huntsville, "it's against the law. it's not good for companies, it's not good for you." tonight- huntsville police are asking anyone with information to contact them...and