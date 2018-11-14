Speech to Text for Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we get our first taste of winter -- local agencies are already gearing up for whatever may come our way. waay 31's rodneya ross is live to show you how city leaders are prepared to keep the roads safe. rodneya? it's just raining here at huntsville public works. they tell me they're well stocked for the winter. madison public works tells me the same thing ... they've got their eyes on the future ... making sure they're prepared for any bad weather this season. "we have already put our sand spreaders on. also our salt spreaders. we've got them loaded. not loaded but loaded on the dump trucks but they're not nothing in them right now." mike gentle -- the emergency operations manager for madison public works -- told me he's keeping a close eye on the weather. he said while they're not expecting anything to accumulate overnight the city has already been gearing up for the winter. he told me they even have some new equipment. "we have a new salt spreader order and it will be here probably within the next couple of weeks. so we will have two salt spreaders and also our gravel and sand spreader." and as far as salt is concerned gentle told me they're all set with that too. in fact he told me they have at least 800 bags of salt on hand. "right now our salt supply is in very good condition because last year we didn't really have no winter weather. we might've had i think 3 days. so we're well stocked on salt supplies also on the gravel and sand mix that we put on bridges and overpasses." i also talked to the city of huntsville public works and learned that they too are well stocked with salt for when the time comes. live in huntsville,