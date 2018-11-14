Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-Team: Alabama parole board's corrective action plan submitted Full Story

2 Dead After Bus Crash in Mississippi

A bus travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, MS wrecked Wednesday due to slick roads in Mississippi, killing two and injuring many on the bus.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 16:43:01 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 16:43:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for 2 Dead After Bus Crash in Mississippi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with breaking news! 2 people are dead and dozens hurt after a tour bus - that left from huntsville - crashed on icy roads in mississippi! this is a live look at the scene right now -- crews just turned the bus over and loaded it onto a tow truck to clear the scene. interstate i-269 has been shut down for hours! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. right now 3 law enforcement agencies are on scene -- one sheriff's office told us the whole department responded! waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville... she's been working to learn more about this crash since the reports first came in... sarah?
Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events