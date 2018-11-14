Speech to Text for Police honor fallen officers

new at six. today - the huntsville police department honored fallen police officer keith earle. officer earle died in april after being injured in a wreck while on duty. less than an hour before that wreck - he was involved in another wreck. waay 31's brittany collins is live from the huntsville police station after watching the unveiling of officer earle's memorial brick. fallen officer keith earle's brick now lays with other huntsville police officers who have died in the line of duty...huntsville police also plan to add a memorial at the north precinct. oday is not about grieving their loss. it's about celebrating his service. his sacrifice to professionalism and his sacrifice to the city. police chief mike mcmurray remembers the time he was trying to chase three teenagers for stealing items in north huntsville...he figured what better person to call other than officer keith earle... he said--what do they look like? i gave him one description and he said, he lives right down here. i know his mom and dad, lets go talk to him. officer earle worked in the north huntsville precinct for 26 years...captain jeffery price who worked with him says he built a relationship with the community. because keith did know everyone, he was able to help solve crime and he was able to make the community and safer and better place. officer earle's widow along with chief mcmurray unveiled the memorial brick...officers and family laid roses on top of his name... brother, appreciate you. we love you. thank you. thank you for everything you've done for this community. ...but if captain price could say something to officer earle... thank you for being a selfless servant. thank you for being a good friend. officer earle will also be remembered at the 2019 national law enforcement memorial in washington dc next may. reporting live in huntsville. brittany collins