Speech to Text for Corrective action plan released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news at six we just heard from the attorney general's office about changes submitted tonight by the parole board. the ag's office confirmed it plans on talking with governor kay ivey before making any comments about the new recommendations. the governor says she's not commenting yet either. the corrective action plan comes after governor ivey gave the parole board 30 days to identify what changes needed to be made after a violent career criminal was released. jimmy spencer was paroled last january -- he's now the suspect in a triple homicide in guntersville that happened in july. the parole board's corrective action plan calls for more probation officers to be hired and does away with early parole elligibility for serious violent offenders. the plan also calls for a new automated notification system.the waay 31 i-team uncovered the board's current automated system repeatedly failed to notify victims or their families. the board will also study how many cases parole officers are handling .. to see if it's too much. waay31's breken terry just finished sifting through the document created because of her reports. one of the biggest points in the seven page document is increasing parole officer pay to be more competitive with other law enforcement rates. the parole board says it struggles hiring qualified officers at the current pay- rate. the board says if it can hire 25 more officers supervisors can better oversee parolees. another big thing in this document says institutional parole officers will now be required to have a minimum of five years experience as a probation or parole officer. the board also talked about amending as we are looking through the corrective action plan -- we see more areas they plan to fix... here are a few points on their plan to better respect victims... they plan to give more training to the "victims' services unit" staff on interacting with victims with respect and compassion. probation officers will start meeting regularly with law enforcement to talk about public safety. their protocol will be improved to make sure senior supervisors hear victim's questions... and they plan to modernize their website so victims and law enforcement can get more information... the waay 31 i-team met many families impacted by decisions made by the parole board.... take a listen to what one advocate said.. because without your station without waay31 this would not have been possible. because you guys got out you investigated. you found out things that we couldn't find out and you never let up. you can find all past i-team reports on the parole board on our website at waay tv dot com. just go to the news tab and click on i-team special report voices for victims. there you can also watch our half hour