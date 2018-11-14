Clear
Trash Panda Gear Available

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:47:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:47:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pushed back because of construction delays. if you want some rocket city trash panda gear, here's your chance. the team just opened a store front at bridge street town center. the store will be open until december 30th. also - season tickets go on sale this saturday at the store starting at 9 a-m. the first customer to make their deposit will get a voucher to be the first person to enter the new
