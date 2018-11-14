Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wreaths will be Placed for Vets

Wreaths will be Placed for Vets

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:45:13 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:45:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Wreaths will be Placed for Vets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, the wreaths for veterans organization will place thousands of wreaths on the graves of veterans. the team has met their goal for creating 4,000 wreaths. today, organizers will place them on grave sites in valhalla cemetery on winchester road and maple hill cemetery on california street.
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events