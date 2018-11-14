Speech to Text for Wreaths will be Placed for Vets

happening today, the wreaths for veterans organization will place thousands of wreaths on the graves of veterans. the team has met their goal for creating 4,000 wreaths. today, organizers will place them on grave sites in valhalla cemetery on winchester road and maple hill cemetery on california street.