Job Fair at Space & Rocket Center

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:40:27 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:40:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the facility next week. happening today, the u.s. space and rocket center is holding a job fair! they are looking to fill multiple positions including security officers, lifeguards, custodial, and banquet staff. if you are interested, make sure to bring your resume and dress in business attire. the job fair starts at 11.
