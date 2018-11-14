Clear
New Field for Special Need Athletes

New Field for Special Need Athletes

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:39:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:39:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

trash pandas ballpark. a project between the daikin america and morgan county schools will create the very first playing field for special needs athletes. according to the decatur daily, the project will create an artificial surface for the students. the daily says the field will be constructed at sparkman school and the school system will open bids to build
