Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Possible Property Tax Increase

Possible Property Tax Increase

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:25:53 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:25:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Possible Property Tax Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

men died of carbon monoxide poisoning. the madison city council unanimously approved a proposal for increased property taxes to pay for schools. property taxes would increase 120 dollars for every 100,000 dollars a home is worth-- or a 12 millage hike. now it goes to state lawmakers for approval. if that happens-- then it will go up for a vote to madison residents. many people still had concerns about this increase-- but not about having to pay more. "i am concerned a little bit about, is it enough?" mayor paul finley said the city would explore ways to help fund future expansions of the school district if a third high school eventually needs to be
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events