Speech to Text for Possible Property Tax Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

men died of carbon monoxide poisoning. the madison city council unanimously approved a proposal for increased property taxes to pay for schools. property taxes would increase 120 dollars for every 100,000 dollars a home is worth-- or a 12 millage hike. now it goes to state lawmakers for approval. if that happens-- then it will go up for a vote to madison residents. many people still had concerns about this increase-- but not about having to pay more. "i am concerned a little bit about, is it enough?" mayor paul finley said the city would explore ways to help fund future expansions of the school district if a third high school eventually needs to be