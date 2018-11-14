Speech to Text for Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the bank. this morning the police chief of north courtland - along with a probate judge - are getting ready to present a plan in hopes of making it illegal for people to live in sheds. this comes after wyman hampton and john mays most likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the shed where they'd been living. these make-shift homes started popping up a year ago. the chief of police told us no one should have been living there in the first place. "what these storage buildings are basically is a shell." butted with "they gotta have running water. they gotta be able to have electric outlets, and they gotta be able to be feasible toward in case something happens they'll be able to exit out of them also." authorities in north courtland are still waiting on autopsy reports to make certain the two