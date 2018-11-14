Speech to Text for Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police. huntsville police are working to identify a man who attempted to use counterfeit bills at a local business! police said he tried to use the fake money at a five points business. he's one of 2 people passing fake 100-dollar bills. the other suspect was identified -- but the man you see here is using bills with the same serial number. here's another look at the money-- police said it was a 10-dollar bill that was washed and reprinted as a 100. because of that -- the pen used to mark up fake bills won't work. victims find out the bill is fake when they try