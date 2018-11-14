Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect

Posted: Wed Nov 14 08:19:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 08:19:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police. huntsville police are working to identify a man who attempted to use counterfeit bills at a local business! police said he tried to use the fake money at a five points business. he's one of 2 people passing fake 100-dollar bills. the other suspect was identified -- but the man you see here is using bills with the same serial number. here's another look at the money-- police said it was a 10-dollar bill that was washed and reprinted as a 100. because of that -- the pen used to mark up fake bills won't work. victims find out the bill is fake when they try
Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events