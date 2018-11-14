Speech to Text for Surveillance Video From Waffle House Robbery

waay31 news. waay 31 is getting a look at the surveillance video from inside a huntsville waffle house during anarmed robbery. the robbers are still on the loose. the video shows the robbers enter the restaurant monday morning - guns drawn - and everyone hit the floor. they force an employee to the register where she opened it and put cash into a plastic bag. the move on to the customers, where they steal a wallet and two cell phones before they left. police said the robbers at the jones valley waffle house are teenagers. a group of teens stole a car monday night in huntsville - then crashed it and ran. and there's been a string of car break-ins in south huntsville - we asked police if the crimes are connected. at this point, police said they're not sure because the people involved in all these crimes are still on the run. we talked to one man who lives near one crime scene who said if teens are responsible, they're becoming more and more bold. life of crime starter kit i guess...start out doing something easy like break-ins. and then if we think these are the same guys they moved up to armed robbery now. just working their way up the ladder." if you recognize the man in the home surveillance video or know anything about the other crimes -- you're asked to