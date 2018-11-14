Speech to Text for Vote On Who Will Pay For Jail Supplies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today - in a few hours the marshall county commission will vote on who will pay for the thousands of excess supplies accidentally purchased by the sheriff's office last month. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with just how expensive this bill is. the sheriff's office over- ordered thousands of toilet paper rolls and extra trash bags - leading to a hefty bill that is sixteen thousand dollars over the set budget. at 10 am this morning - the marshall county commission will take it to a vote - where either the commission will pay the extra money for the supplies or they will force the current sheriff to pay for it. the county commission says the jail never filed a purchase order for the supplies, so the commission never knew about the error. the cleaning supplies budget for 2019 was about fifteen thousand dollars - but twenty four thousand rolls of toilet paper and 450 cases of trash bags totals thirty one thousand dollars! county commission is working with the vendors to return some of the supplies. waay31's sierra phillips will be at the commission meeting this morning for the vote. two new county commissioners will also be sworn in today. reporting live in huntsville - sd -