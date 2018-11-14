Speech to Text for Deadline For New Parole Board Plan

monoxide poisoning. happening today...the state parole board has to submit a new plan to the governor ... after the waay 31 i-team uncovered a series of flaws in the system. our investigation centered around jimmy spencer ... a violent parolee who's now charged with three murders in guntersville. last month ... governor kay ivey issued an executive order ... demanding the parole board stop all hearings for early release. and she gave them 30-days to come up with a plan for change. waay 31 traveled to montgomery -- where victims' advocates told us they can see a change in how the parole board is treating victims! the tone in there is a lot better i think. what we've asked them to do is what everyone should expect them to do is follow their own rules. the pardon and parole board said once its plan is submitted to the governor and attorney general ... it will notify the media. it's unclear what the governor or attorney general will do if they are not satisfied