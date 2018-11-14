Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. today is the deadline for the parole board to have a corrective action plan in place. take vo: governor kay ivey issued an executive order last month giving the parole board 30 days to make changes. the board was wrongfully letting out violent offenders including jimmy spencer - the man accused of murdering three people in guntersville. najahe? happening today - in a few hours the marshall county commission will vote on who will pay for the thousands of excess supplies accidentally purchased by the sheriff's office last month. the sheriff's office over- ordered thousands of supplies putting them way over their budget. waay 31 is getting a look at the surveillance video from inside a huntsville waffle house during anarmed robbery. the robbers are still on the loose. the video shows the robbers enter the restaurant monday morning - guns drawn. if you have any information contact police. happening today, the huntsville police department will honor a fallen police officer. keithearle died in wreck while on duty back in march. the department will unveil his memorial brick today at 3:30 at the huntsville public safety complex. this morning, the death toll in the california wildfires has risen to 50. six more deaths were reported in the camp fire. right now more than 5-thousand firefighters are trying to control the "camp fire." it's destroyed more than 77- hundred homes and displace 52- thousand people. a cease-fire between israel and hamas led to the resignation of israel's defense minister. avigdor lieberman called the cease-fire a "surrender to terrorism." hamas responded by calling the move a "political victory for gaza." prime minister benjamin netanyahu will take over as defense minister on an interim-basis. in just a few days, the groundbreaking ceremony for the future mazada toyota plant will take place. construction is already underway, but the formal ceremony is friday. governor kay ivey will be there -- along with senator doug jones and mayor tommy battle. happening today, the united launch alliance will provide an update on the progress of the next generation launch vehicle. waay 31 will be there for the tour to see the initial pathfinder and hardware manufactured in the factory going into the new rocket. the tour begins at 9. happening today, the wreaths for veterans organization will place thousands of wreaths on the graves of veterans. the team has met their goal for creating 4,000 wreaths. today, organizers will place them on grave sites in valhalla and maple hill cemetery. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.