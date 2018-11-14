Speech to Text for Parole board action plan

the parole board's progress. i am here outside of the parole boards office where victims advocates tell me they can see a change in how the parole board is treating victims. but just today some families were not notified by the board about upcoming parole hearings, which shows there's still work to be done. grantham- half of the people that were there today the victims had not been properly notified. janette grantham is the director of "victims of violent crime and leniency", or "vocal" ... a non-profit advocacy group for victims. she told us waay 31 at least four separate families at parole hearings today were not properly notified ... and only found out about the hearings from various district attorneys or word of mouth. grantham- this is another issue on top of all the other things and it just seems to never end. grantham attends every parole hearing and tells us since the governor's executive order, she's seen a change in how the board handle things. grantham- they are treating the victims with much more respect and it's just been a much more pleasant environment. the governor gave the board 30 days to present her office and the attorney generals office with a plan. she wants the board to have stronger leadership, show more respect to victims, be able to get the right information on inmates, and supervise parolees.grant ham tells us she's cautiously optimistic. grantham- i do believe they are making the best effort right now. the parole board told us it will submit its corrective action plan on wednesday. lauderdale county district attorney chris connolly who was at parole hearings on tuesday tells us he's seen a difference in the board as well. connolly- the tone in there is a lot better i think. what we've asked them to do is what everyone should expect them to do is follow their own rules. look live tag: the pardon and parole board said once its plan is submitted to the governor and attorney general ... it will notify the media. it's unclear what the governor or attorney general will do if they are not satisfied with this plan. in montgomery bt waay31.