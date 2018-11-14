Speech to Text for Stan Lee Remembered at Local Comic Shops

city's downtown... those in the comic book community are remembering the legacy that stan lee left behind. he passed away yesterday at the age of 95. waay 31's rodneya ross visited a local comic book store where she learned just how great of an impact he had on the lives of others. i spent some time at the deep talking to marvel fans about the loss of stan lee. many of them told me lee had an impact on their lives that shaped who they are today. davis "the reason i read books now is because i read comic books as a kid. stan lee created the universe in which i learned to read." that's just one of the ways fans told me stan lee made a difference in their lives. the comic book writer is known for co-creating characters like spider-man, thor, and the hulk...giving those who felt like outsiders a community where they felt welcomed. key "stan lee gave us people to show us that you're not on your own. we see it and there are more people like you." keyera key a cashier lead at the deep told me lee even inspired some people's career choices. key "people became firefighters and police officers and astronauts because of the characters and heroes that he created." and some of those characters he created -- touring with marvel universe live! -- stopped by huntsville hospital to visit the kids staying there. one of the actors talked about hubbard "he's such an iconic person especially with our show. and we all grew up with these characters. we love them so much. and getting to portray them is just adding to his legacy." while davis and key reflected on how lee changed lives -- store owner edward walls talked about a time when he used 4- 1-1 to call stan lee getting himself into some trouble with his parents. walls "and then a man came that i don't know if it was stan lee or not, but he said 'can i help you?' and i said 'i like the fantastic four!'. and he said, 'who's your favorite?' and i said, 'the thing'. and he said, 'i like him too. i have to go now. thanks for calling." ll: the comic book store hasn't seen an increase in business since lee's death but they do expect more people to start coming in once they've had time to mourn their loss. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. "marvel universe live! ages of heroes" will be here in huntsville at the von braun center from december