Speech to Text for Small Business Kickoff

new at four... local businesses in huntsville are encouraging shoppers to participate in shop small business saturday ... waay 31's brittany collins spoke with business owners and learned why it's important people support local businesses. small business saturday is similar to black friday and cyber monday....except you are shopping and catching great deals at the local businesses...it's a way to keep the money you spend local. pkg this is what i've grown up doing. i've been doing it all my life and it's just part of who i am. foster brooks is the 4th generation owner of brooks and collier...the store has been open since 1946...now it serves as a home and garden store... we keep up with the pace of the city. we try to keep things different. every experience is different for a customer when they walk in. he and other small business owners tell me it's important to stand out since online shopping is very popular... it used to be an ag town, so we had feed and seed. now we have nursery and plants. so it's a little bit for everybody. the alabama retail association says they expect alabamians to spend 4.5 percent more this holiday season than last year. when you shop with a local business and retailer, you are supporting your friends and neighbors. you are strengthening your local economy and allowing hem to employ local people. carole foret moved her art gallery from athens to downtown huntsville...so she's not new to small business saturday. and .she's looking forward to more foot traffic. i've got 25 dollar mugs with a piece of my art on it. some of my classes i do teach. people can buy classes as gifts as well. look live small business saturday is on the saturday after thanksgiving. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. the alabama retail association also told us they expect customers to spend12 billion dollars