Speech to Text for Decatur coming off big playoff win

decatur football had some obstacles to overcome this season. its starting quarterback trentin dupper was injured in the fourth game of the season, but luckily only missed two games. the red raiders are now prepping for round two in the playoffs after a hugeee upset last week.. waay 31's lauren cavasinni was out at practice earlier today to talk with this team about their big win. ll: decatur went into last friday's playoff game as an underdog - going up against undefeated jackson-olin. well the red raiders stunned mustangs beating then 35-32. a huge win after entering the playoffs just 2-3 in their region. jere adcock/decatur football coach: "we had some disappointing losses, some close losses." those losses stemming from decatur's starting quarterback trentin dupper hurting his wrist and needing surgery. trentin dupper/decatur senior: "it was really tough emotionally and spiritually, just you know senior season thinking that i'm going to miss the whole year." but dupper ended up only missing two games. jere adcock/decatur football coach: "he's a great team leader. he's tough. he's strong. very determined. i mean he's the guy you want pulling the trigger." trentin dupper/decatur senior: "i've been blessed definitely. i shouldn't have even been playing those games, cause my wrist, but god's definitely blessed me and blessed this team." decatur shocked everyone by beating jackson-olin. with dupper throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two more. trentin dupper/decatur senior: "we were expecting it. we had a great week of practice." ll: now decatur faces oxford. one of the top programs in 6a, so underdogs once again, but thats' not phasing this team. reporting from oglw stadium, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.