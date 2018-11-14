Speech to Text for Athens High School Opening Delayed

details... a school set to open next week.. may be delayed because of the weather. the new athens high school on highway 31 is supposed to open on monday. but that could change. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction this afternoon from students and parents. i talked with many parents and students who were frustrated to hear that the new high school here may not open when they thought it would.. saying they know a lot of other people who will also be disappointed if the weather keeps them out of the classrooms. pkg: khristi bravo, parent of athens high school student "usually when a kid leaves a school, you're done the last day of your eighth grade year, like 'i will never come back!' and now, she's in her senior year, and she had to start back in the school that she swore she'd never set foot in again." if anyone is ready for the new athens high school to open, it's khristi bravo and her daughter, madison. right now, high schoolers are a little cramped but making do at the middle school while the new high school is in its finishing stages of construction.. but after hearing weather may have an impact on that construction.. a lot of people are upset. khristi bravo, parent of athens high school student "the thought that the inclement weather is an issue is absurd. we live in alabama. if you don't like the weather, wait a minute." bravo said she expected the school to open at the beginning of the new year.. but after school officials announced it would open next monday.. she and her daughter got excited. but now, because of turning lanes that need to be paved.. and sidewalks that need to be poured.. that might not happen. khristi bravo, parent of athens high school student "we got our hopes up about it, 'gee, it might happen before thanksgiving! this is great,' and now they're saying it might not. i don't see that as an option. make up your mind. make a decision and stick with it." i reached out to school officials to see if they could provide the amount of weather delays they've had since the construction started.. but they didn't have a number to give me. in the meantime, others i spoke with told me they're not worried about it.. saying everything will happen like it's supposed to. pria crutcher, athens high school student "i mean they're trying their hardest. you can't really help what the weather does, for real. i feel like they're eventually going to be done in time. i feel like we're at least going to have a semester in the school." sk on cam: i spoke with officials with the athens city school district and they say we should know more about the school's opening either wednesday evening or thursday morning.. and as soon as we get that information, we'll be sure to keep you updated. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news for the school to open next monday, it must pass a state inspection this thursday. there will be an open house on sunday for currently enrolled students and their parents, so they can become more