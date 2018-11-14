Speech to Text for Parole Board Hearings Held Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to show his friends. new information... the woman who killed a prosecutor's grandmother will not be getting out of prison anytime soon. christolyn brown stabbed billy jean burton to death in the 90's. burton's granddaugter is the assistant district attorney in lauderdale county. waay31's breken terry is live in montgomery where the fight got personal for the assistant d-a. breken? angie hamilton, burton's granddaughter tells me she normally comes down here to fight for victims before the parole board but today she was fighting for her grandmother. hamilton- everytime you have to come back down here to fight. it just brings everything back up. angie hamilton's grandmother billy jean was stabbed to death in 1991. she says that's the reason shes now a prosecutor. hamilton- i didn't even know about the criminal justice system until my grandmother was murdered. this is hamilton's second time to come and ask the parole board to keep christolyn brown locked up. hamilton tells us she was worried they might release brown because of the parole board's history of letting violent offenders walk. hamilton- i am very concerned at this time not only the parole board and the things we've seen lately, but also the time that she's served there seems to be an increase in sentencing reform from 2015 to let violent offenders out of prison. during their hearing parole board chairperson lyn head told hamilton that brown was even combative with field officers during interviews for this very parole hearing. they denied brown parole and set her next parole hearing five years from now. hamilton believes that timeline should change. hamilton- you have to redo your whole life. it's not at the convenience of the victim it's at the convenience of the parole board. the board also denied parole for michael reeder .... who killed a woman in lauderdale county while driving drunk. rita mcdonald's family became emotional when the board denied his parole. they also denied parole for carlos hampton... who shot and killed william casey in 1994. lauderdale county district attorney chris connolly personally asked the board to deny both men parole. connolly- i think it's important to be here and look the parole board in the eye and let them know what our community wants in terms of not letting these violent offenders back in the area. reeder will come up for parole again in 4 years and hampton will come up forparole again in five years, which is just a year shy of his end of sentence date. live inmontgomery bt waay31. time is running out for the state parole board! tomorrow is the deadline for the board to come up with a plan to fix holes in the system. governor kay ivey gave the board exactly 30 days to come up with a plan to address how the board will gather correct information on parolees and keep better track of them. this came after the waay 31 i- team exposed flaws in the system following the early parole of jimmy spencer who is now accused in the murder of three people in guntersville. as time runs out for the parole board - waay 31's i-team is pushing the board for answers. coming up on waay 31 news at 6 - what the parole board had to say about their new plan. new