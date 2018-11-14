Speech to Text for Crime Spree In Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more this afternoon about a rash of crimes over the holiday weekend - that happened in less than 24- hours. police are now trying to figure out if the same group of teens is responsible. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. here they are ... all mapped out for you. first, cars were broken into in south huntsville... then, the jones valley waffle house was robbed at gunpoint... and then--a group of teens crashed a stolen car into the fence of a south huntsville home. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police "criminal investigations division" to show us what police are doing to solve the crimes. sydney? dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me they can't say if the same people are responsible for the crimes. but they're working to figure out what happened. bill barry, lives in south huntsville, "if you're out that late your probably up to know good. that's what we were told as kids too." bill barry told me this isn't the first time crime has hit south huntsville....but the most recent spree has caught his attention. huntsville police are working to find the people, likely teens, responsible... but can't say if it's the same group. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "we haven't fully connected the dots yet with these particular crimes but one common thing is that the offenders are young people if not teenagers." huntsville police told us they're reviewing this home surveillance video that shows one guy breaking into a car. barry told me if it is the same group of teens...they're becoming bolder. bill barry, lives in south huntsville, "life of crime starter kit i guess...start out doing something easy like break-ins. and then if we think these are the same guys they moved up to armed robbery now. just working their way up the ladder." and he hopes parents are paying attention---since the crimes have happened when teens should be sleeping. bill barry, lives in south huntsville, "the parents aren't paying attention. maybe the parents are really busy and don't have as much time to pay attention as they should. kids are going to get into things they shouldn't get into." as for the kids responsible he hopes they learn their lesson before it's too late. bill barry, lives in south huntsville, "find something positive to do with your life that's not going to get you in trouble. because it's just going to lead you down the wrong path." now if you recognize the guy in the home surveillance video or know anything about the other crimes.. you are asking to contact huntsville police. live in huntsville