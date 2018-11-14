Clear
Lee Witherspoon putting up magical number

Sets two touch down records

Posted: Tue Nov 13 20:46:53 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 20:46:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

now we all know how big of a football state alabama is. players with loads of talent go on to play in college and the pros, so imagine being lee witherspoon, today i got to catch up with the north jackson high school football player who now holds two state touch down records. two weeks ago in arab, the senior running back bulldozed his way into the record books becoming the ahsaa leader for touchdowns in a season. that number was 54.. in round one, he's added five more. so sitting at 59 touchdowns and counting heading into this week. but that's not all folks, he holds the record for rushing touch downs too with 53. its a goal nobody thinks you can get to. we work hard every day, build stamina every day so the national record for td in a season is 71... so witherspoon is inching closer. he's just putting up video game numbers like 2,759 yard rushing on the season., not to mention he plays defense too. the two touchdown records were previously held by beaugards ladamien webb. ad-lib sports cross
