Speech to Text for Makeshift homes may become illegal

asked them to fill out provisional ballots. new at ten... makeshift homes like this may soon be illegal in north courtland if they're not up to code ... two men died in this structure. authorities think it was carbon monoxide poisoning ... the chief of police told us no one should have been living there in the first place ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to emergency responders in north courtland and learned what they're trying to do to make the shed-like homes safer ... spencer butler "what these storage buildings are basically is a shell." buildings like this one on johnson lane ... where wyman hampton and john mays died from what police think was carbon monoxide poisoning ... sterling crayton "small window, one door, and one way out. that's unsafe there." now ... north courtland police chief spencer butler is trying to make the shed-like homes illegal ... spencer butler "we just want to make it feasible to where nobody is overcome by some kind of toxic fumes." he told me the makeshift homes started popping up about a year ago ... spencer butler "as it stands now it's no way we can make it illegal for them to have them." butler and the lawrence county probate judge met last week and are trying to figure out a solution ... spencer butler "they gotta have running water. they gotta be able to have electric outlets, and they gotta be able to be feasible toward in case something happens they'll be able to exit out of them also." sterling crayton told me he's familiar with these buildings and agrees with butler ... sterling crayton "when they have a fire, they wouldn't have but one way out, and the fire might be where they need to get out at." making the buildings a hazard for those inside ... and a hastle for emergency responders ... especially because these makeshift homes don't even have registered city addresses ... "we know who lives there persay by word of mouth, but as far as a physical location if something was to happen we don't know." sarah: chief butler told me he and the county probate judge are still doing their research ... and are preparing to present their findings here at the north courtland city council chambers in hopes of seeing an ordinance pass outlawing the improper homes ... in north courtland ss waay 31 news right now -- authorities are waiting on autopsy reports to confirm the 2 men officially died of carbon monoxide