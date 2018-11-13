Speech to Text for Possible Madison property tax increase

to contact huntsville police. new details tonight ... the madison city council unanimously approved the move-- to vote on aproperty tax hike to pay for schools. if state lawmakers also approve it... madison residents will then vote on it... waay 31's kody fisher was at the meeting where many people gave their two cents on the increase... all fifteen people who stood up in front of the city council tonight supported the property tax increase... but many of them still had concerns... but not about whether or not the district needs the money... lori beckwith has four children currently in the district... including her son russell... she is all for paying more in taxes to pay for new schools... lori beckwith/lives in madison "i am concerned a little bit about, is it enough?" she isn't alone... several people wanted the city council to ask for more... to build a third high school that may need to be built once madison expands past 65 thousand people... right now... the proposal would increase property taxes a hundred and twenty dollars for every one hundred thousand dollars a home is worth... waay 31 learned madison isn't the only one that will potentially vote on the increase... kids in the town of triana also go to madison city schools... so the triana city council will alsovote on if this proposal will go on a ballot... robby parker/superinte ndent of madison city schools "we're confident that they're going to follow suit. every indication we have is that the town of triana is wholy on board with us." members of the triana government could not be reached for comment tonight... but back on madison... mayor paul finley said the city would explore ways to help fund future expansions of the school district if a third high school eventually needs to be built... beckwith is a fan of that... lori beckwith/lives in madison "i'm hoping it will come from a different revenue stream." the town of triana is scheduled to have a public hearing on this same exact proposal next monday... in the mean time... madison city schools can now start writing the official proposal to the state legislature that they will then consider putting on the ballot... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the state legislature goes back into session in march... so there could be a vote on this