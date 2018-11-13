Clear
Lee Witherspoon touchdown record

North Jackson senior putting up huge numbers

Posted By: Lynden Blake

now we all know how big of a football state alabama is. tons of talent who go on to play in college and the pros, so imagine being lee witherspoon, the north jackson high football player who now holds two state records two weeks ago in arab, the north jackson running back bulldozed his way into the record books becoming the ahsaa leader for touchdowns in a season. that number was 54.. in round one, he's added five more. so sitting at 59 touchdowns and counting heading into this week. within that number lee witherspoon holds the record for most rushing touchdowns with 53. its a goal nobody thinks you can get to. we work hard every day, build stamina every day so the national record for td in a season is 71... so witherspoon is inching closer. he's just putting up video game numbers like 2,759 yard rushing on the season., not to mention he
