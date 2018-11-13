Speech to Text for Police search for burglary suspects

not ongoing new at 5... 25-thousand dollars worth of items were stolen from a huntsville home... tonight, huntsville police are looking for the people responsible. waay31's sydney martin went by the home today and learned from police what you can do to keep your home safe. lt. michael johnson "it had to be somebody not necessarily close to the victim but somebody that knows the property or knows the property was vacant." huntsville police said they were called to a blossomwood home after neighbors saw stuff from inside being loaded up and taken away.... they soon learned the elderly man who lived there is in a nursing home now...and no one should have been inside. waay 31 went by the home tuesday--and learned from the gardener that a window was broken, all the kitchen cabinets were open...and she told me it looked like the robbers tried to remove the stove from the kitchen. lt. michael johnson "only someone with the knowledge would take the time to remove big items out of the house." if you do have a vacant home, you do have options to protect your items inside. "we have community watch programs. they make actually have community watch in their neighborhood. we can let community watch know that we have an elderly person that cannot tend to their property." johnson said you can also call the police department and let them know if you have a home that you need them to watch --and they can work to have an officer to drive by it more frequently. syd, "now huntsville police told me because of the value of the items stolen from the home the people responsible could be facing at least 10 years in prison. in hsv sm waay 31 news." huntsville police told us they don't have any suspect information to