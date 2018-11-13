Speech to Text for Woman charged with sexual torture

new at 5-a lauderdale county woman is out of jail tonight ... after being indicted on charges of sexual torture and sexual assault! investigators say sherry white committed the acts against a child younger than 12 years old. waay31s sierra phillips talked to neighbors and investigators to find out what's next for white i'm here on highway 64 in lexington where white now lives. the sign says no trespassing ... so we haven't been able to reach her yet. but i learned a judge set her bond at 51-thousand dollars, which she has posted. a grand jury indicted her last friday. the investigator leading the case tells me ... the charges stem from years ago. and the "torture" charge is brought forth when someone uses an object in the crime. i talked to one neighbor of white who told me he doesn't know white ... but he was surprised someone on his street could be accused of something like this rich "i was honestly very surprised -- its a tight knit neighborhood everybody pretty well knows everybody so its very surprising actually white is scheduled to be in court next monday for arraignment ... a trial date will be set after that. in lauderdale county sp waay31 news investigators say these charges stem from one incident - and as far as they know the physical abuse was