Speech to Text for Teen recovering after wreck

thanks for joining us, i'mdemetriamcclenton and im dan shaffer waay31's scottie kay joins us live from athens where she spent the day talking with montana's best friend and learned how she's doing after the wreck... scottie? dan, demetria.. montana worley's best friend just got back from spending the night in birmingham to be with her friend who is not only suffering from severalbroken bones..but also a broken heart. "she's just a sweet person all around and she's like the kind of friend that i would want anybody to have." montana crowe and montana worley share more than just a name.. they share a true friendship. montana crowe, friend of crash victims "we clicked the first time we hung out and we were always together every weekend." which is why crowe wants to help raise money for her friend after she was involved in a crash that killed her boyfriend.. and that will keep her in the hospital for a while.. as she's not expected to be able to walk for at least four months. montana crowe, friend of crash victims "i just couldn't imagine being in her shoes. it sucks from this point of view. i can't imagine." this isn't the first battle montana worley has had to fight.. as she was diagnosed with leukemia in january of 2015.. and completed treatment in september of 2017. montana crowe, friend of crash victims "mentally, i feel like it's worse than it is physically for her because of everything she's been through. you know, having to battle cancer and then this. it's just not easy for her." crowe says worley has to go through extensive therapy that her insurance won't cover.. so she's asking the community to help.. but more than anything... montana crowe, friend of crash victims "just keep praying for montana and praying for their families. they've got a long road ahead of them." montana worley is expected to come next weekend. and her friend says she cant wait to see her and will be there for her every step of the way. sk