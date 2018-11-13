Speech to Text for Smoking and E-cigarettes

this week is the great american smokeout. every year in november - the american cancer society asks all smokers to begin their journey toward a smoke-free life. in alabama, a significant portion of the population smokes cigarettes... now many people are turning to smokeless options like e-cigarettes... believing it's a healthier choice. waay31 news anchor,najahe sherman looks into whether or not it's really a safer option. huntsville resident lindsay duckworth told me he started smoking as a child... lindsay duckworth / smoker for 15 years 6:10:48:08 - i was a kid, i thought it was cool i suppose and then eventually what happened? i began smoking every day. but now, duckworth has a new incentive to kick the habit. he's a new father and wants to live a long healthy life for his son. lindsay duckworth / smoker for 15 years 6:12:35:13- i just love being a father and just having someone depending on you. in alabama more than 24 percent of adults smoke... that's about one out of every four people. some of them are turning to e- cigarettes because they believe it's a healthier option... a report by the centers for disease control and prevention shows about of 3.7 percent of american adults use electronic cigarettes or vapor products on a regular basis. that figure represents more than 9 millions adults. we wanted to know if it's really a better choice- so we took our questions to the american cancer society of huntsville... as community development manager, kaki morrow explained it's still too early to reach a conclusion. kaki morrow / community development manager 5:51:16:04 there is not enough federal regulation on e-cigarettes, there is not enough studies with long term implications, we do know that smoking can lead to lung cancer, and is the cause of 98 percent of lung cancer cases, but we don't really know what kind of long term effects e- cigarettes have. najahe sherman/ waay 31 i reached out to managers at several vape stores here in the tennessee valley to get their perspective, but they all declined my request for an on camera interview... researchers say e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes but that doesn't mean e-cigarettes are safe. the c-d-c says e cigarettes might contain potentially harmful substances including heavy metals including lead, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing agents. 5:58:02:27- anna neighbors / friends use e-cigarettes. 5:58:18:25- i think our generation is going to be the ones to really test out if its really a healthy alternative or not. i think there is a lot of health risks by doing that but i just don't know what they are. duckworth told me he tried e- cigarettes but is uncomfortable with them until he learns more... in the meantime, he plans to use other methods to quit smoking. the american cancer society has several recommendation s as to what it suggests if you would like to quit smoking... but it says bottom line, there is just not enough information out there to determine how harmful e- cigarettes really are. najahe shemran, waay 31 news.