Neighbors concerned about car wrecks

commissioners have done all they my grand daughter got out of the car one day...and a car comes through the yard and almost hit her. chris bolding tells me he's tired of drivers damaging his property off moores mill road. we've had people drive up the driveway and run over mailboxes and everything else here. so when he and his wife heard about the multi vehicle wreck early tuesday morning he wasn't surprised... nobody does the speed limit. we can stand here for the next five minutes and you'll see somebody flying down the road. i reached out to county commissioner roger jones...he said the posted 45 mph is a safe speed limit for moores mill road...the curve leading up to where the wreck happened even hasa high friction surface with a reduced speed limit. right now, 45..they could drop it to 35. but people are still going to speed. maybe widen the roads or put a turning lane there and make it a three lane. that might help a lot. commissioner jones and the madison county sheriffs office said, outside of speeding....many drivers are distracted. bolding tells me, until something changes...he's making sure his family is safe. we're scared to let the dog come out here. we don't let the dog come out in the front yard or let the grandkids come out in the front yard. i've reached out to alabama state troopers for any additional details of what caused the wreck...im still waiting to hear back. this morning's crash totaled both cars. reporting in madison co.