Speech to Text for Rain increases Wednesday

more rain is on the way to the tennessee valley. it will increase between the morning drive and midday wednesday. the rain will last through thursday morning. the clouds are locked in. they aren't going anywhere tonight, but they will not bring more than a brief like sprinkle through the night. spots of snow are possible just west of us over mississippi, but temperatures are likely to be too warm just above the ground for us to get any snow. winter weather advisories have been posted for north mississippi. our storm system is organizing over east texas tuesday evening. a stray area of light rain is possible through the night, but the biggest part of the rain will hold off until after the morning drive. rain will begin increasing over marshall and dekalb counties first - starting between 6 am and 8 am. rain will increase from south to north across the tennessee valley through midday, at which time nearly all of the valley will see falling rain. the rain will fall through the evening drive and then through wednesday night. it will begin breaking up around the morning drive on thursday and come to an end by 8-10 am thursday. that south-to-north flow of the rain will also bring in that warmer air aloft that will keep us in rain rather than snow. temperatures this evening will hold steady through the 40s. as wind increases, the wind chills can drop into the 30s. those 40s will chill to 30s through 10 pm. expect low-to-mid 30s for lows by morning. wind chills will be in the 20s. temperatures will warm into the 40s as the rain increases. the wind chills will not get out of the 30s on wednesday. thursday may start rainy, but sunshine will start peeking through clouds on thursday afternoon. friday will grow increasingly sunny. the morning will start with upper 20s and lower 30s, but the afternoon will warm into the 50s. with more sunshine, highs could be near 60 degrees on saturday.