Speech to Text for Airport expansion project

decatur. huntsville international airport is once again looking expand its footprint and ability to work with local industries. during it's board meeting today, the airport authority unanimously agreed to fund a new air cargo ramp on the west side of the airport near county line road. the roughly 12.1 million dollar project will initially come from discretionary funds. the board is also filed a grant request with the federal aviation administration to have the funds be reimbursed. we do think that that's going to be a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of companies that we're working with right now for their future expansion in our community. this project is separate from the 29.1 million dollars that completed the funding for the taxiway c project on the