Speech to Text for 5 injured in early morning crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guntersville. police are investigating after a total of five people are injured after a head-on collision on moores mill road earlier this morning. the scene has been cleared and the road is back open. it happened moores mill road between countess road and little lones road in madison county waay31's steven dilsizian has been there all morning long and is live now with what else he's learned. bill, najahe - this road was completely shut down and filled with emergency vehicles just hours ago because of a crash that ejected two people from their car and injured another three. right now you are looking at footage from the dangerous scene. we know the two people ejected from the car have been transported to a hospital - but we do not know about the other three injured people. within the past hour i've tried contacting state troopers, moores mill volunteer fire and rescue, and the madison sheriff's office to learn more about the conditions of these 5 people, but i have not received an update. the two cars are completely totaled - the cause of the accident is unclear at this time. i spoke to one man who lives just down the road from the crash and says he was very concerned. milton wynn - heard the crash "all of a sudden my wife says i hear a loud boom outside, and so when we got up, i looked around and seen the paramedics and everybody coming by... just a loud boom." wynn also tells me he wants to see the speed limit on moores mill road reduced. right now the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. reporting live