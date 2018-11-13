Speech to Text for Health Risks of Smokeless Cigarettes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week is the great american smokeout. the time of year smokers all across the u-s begin their journey toward a smoke-free life. in alabama more than 24 percent of adults smoke... that's about one out of every four people. some of them are turning to e-cigarettes or other smoke free options because they believe it's a healthier choice. but whether it's less dangerous is still up for debate. 5:58:18:25- i think our generation is going to be the ones to really test out if its really a healthy alternative or not. i think there is a lot of health risks by doing that but i just don't know what they are. coming up tonight on waay 31 news at 6--i look into the possible health risks of smokeless cigarettes and the potential risk they might pose to your health. we'll also let you know about the resources available if you would like to kick the habit.