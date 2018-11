Speech to Text for Wreck Shuts Down Moores Mill Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news this morning-- part of moores mill road in madison county is shut down right now due to a multiple- vehicle crash. waay 31's steven dilsizen is live on the scene with new information. steven. we'll be back in just a minute, with a look at your forecast.