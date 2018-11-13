Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. tonight at 6 pm - there is a public hearing here at madison city council on a proposed tax increase to help build new schools. take vo: madison city schools says the district wants to raise property taxes by 12 millage - about $120 per year for every $100,000 your home is worth. the goal is to build a new elementary school and middle school while expanding the high schools. bill? today waay31'sbreken terry is in montgomery as parole hearings resume in the state. she plans to speak with people fighting to keep a confessed killer from being paroled. christolyn brown was convicted for the 1991 stabbing death of billy jean burton. her granddaughter - and members of the lauderdale county district attorney's office - will be at brown's hearings. tomorrow is the deadline for the state parole board to come up with a plan to fix holes in the system. governor kay ivey gave the board exactly 30 days to come up with a plan to address how the board will gather correct information on parolees and keep better track of them. three people on the loose after huntsville police say the stole a car...crashed it into a fence...then ran. the car was stolen from a gas station near the corner of sparkman drive and executive drive. the man who owns it told waay-31 he ran into the gas station to get a drink - looked outside - and saw the car drive off. , firefighters in california are battling even more wildfires this morning. there are now 6 total-- three more from ones we reported yesterday. nearly 200,000 people have evacuated their homes including the entire city of malibu. the death toll has risen to 44 people. three armed robbers are on the loose this morning after a hold-up at a waffle house in huntsville. we brought you the story as breaking news monday morning. police say the robbers are only teenagers. all thrree had on halloween masks during the hold up. blue cross blue shield is working to find out where a nationwide robo-call scam is coming from. the callers' identities are being masked by "spoofing technology." the company is asking anyone who gets a call they think may be a scam to report it. starting next year, petco will no long sell cat and dog food and treats with artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. this will affect both online sales and its 1500 stores in the u.s. and puerto rico. petco will start removing the products in january 2019 and will finish by may. bill? regional care's new 230 million dollar hospital in florence is almost complete. december 6th they will move patients from eliza coffee memorial hospital to the new hospital on veterans drive. it will be open and fully functional in just a few weeks.