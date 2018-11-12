Speech to Text for Veterans Day event

new tonight... veterans are getting a helping hand from an organization on how to heal from their traumatic warexperiences... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... talking to the war heroes who have seen the impacts on their lives first hand... and how the organization is trying to help more vets. tonight... ten percent of the sales here at casual pint are going to forever young senior veterans... one 98 year old world war two veteran tells me the organization has changed his life... sherwin callander served in the navy from nineteen thirty nine to 45... and was part of the d-day invasion... he's experienced things unimaginable to most of us... sherwin callander/wwii veteran "when you see someones head blown off, something like that, it just wears on you." going on trips through forever young senior veterans has brought closure and healing... sherwin callander/wwii veteran "before i couldn't talk about it. things i just held inside all the time." and the camaraderie of being around other vets also brings healing... sherwin callander/wwii veteran "it's just like being back in the service again. we're buddies. we'll do anything for each other." the organization plans on taking callander and other local wwii vets to normandy next summer... elaine oaks "the wwii veterans we're losing them at a rate of 392 a day and so we know that this is probably the last time that a lot of the wwii vets can travel." callander says every vet 65 and older should experience the healing power of these trips... sherwin callander/wwii veteran "you can't ask for anything better than that. it makes life worth living." on top of the 10 percent of all sales tonight... casual pint has one beer on tap that for every pint sold this week... a dollar will go to this organization to take veterans on these healing trips... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...