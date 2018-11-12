Speech to Text for Coats for Kids Drive

with temperatures dropping and winter approaching, many people are in need of warm coats. that's why this thursday we will start collecting coats to donate to kids. waay 31 is a proud co- sponsor of the coats for kids drive. you can visit any of the locations on your screen to drop off any new or lightly used coats of all sizes. we will continue collecting items until sunday. for more information on how you can help out, you can check out our website at waay tv dot com. just search coats