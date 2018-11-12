Speech to Text for Festive Five at the Florence & Decatur Mall

happening right now... the florence and decatur malls are setting up for the festive five. the 5 night performance competition usually marks the beginning of the holiday season. performances at the florence mall start tomorrow. here's a list of all the performances for this week in florence. they will happen from 4 to 8 pm. later in the week you can vote for your favorite performer. at the decatur mall, there will be 6 performances starting tomorrow. you can see them on your screen. those who attend can vote for their favorite local performers