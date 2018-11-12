Clear

Job Fair (U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

lieutenant governor. if you are looking for a job in huntsville- the u-s space and rocket center is hiring! multiple positions are available - space camp counselors, security officers and lifeguards are just a few of the positions open. the job fair is this wendesday, november 14th from 11 a-m to 7 p-m. applicants should dress in business attire and bring a resume to the job fair. cyber
