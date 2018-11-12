Speech to Text for Thanksgiving Travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to triple-a, about 49 million americans are expected to hit the road this thanksgiving.. the most traveling we've seen on the holiday in about a dozen years. not to mention.. gas prices are also expected to be on the rise. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with drivers who plan to travel for thanksgiving.. and learned how those numbers might affect their plans. "while it doesn't look all that bad right now, drivers i spoke with tell me i-65 here can be a real nightmare when it comes to traveling during the holidays." pkg: tim marks, driver "why in the world are they stopping? why are they doing brake checks? and why did i go this way?" tim marks travels every year during the holiday season to be with his family.. and says those are three questions he asks himself every time he heads their way. tim marks, driver "i do get caught in the congestion, yes i do." marks told me while he's grateful for many things on thanksgiving but the traffic he goes through to get there is not one of them. tim marks, driver "sometimes it's frustrating. most of the time, you have to just accept that that's the norm." so when marks heard that, according to triple-a, the traffic this thanksgiving is supposed to be the worst it's been since 2005.. he wasn't exactly thrilled.. and neither were other drivers. david thomas, driver "just something i'm not really looking forward to this year. i go all the way home to florida so it's quite crazy." in fact, the increased amount of travelers, has convinced david thomas to just stay home this year. and gas prices are expected to be the highest they've been in four years, with a national average of two dollars and 79 cents a gallon... david thomas, driver the gas prices going upthat's another reason i'm going to say, 'stay home.'" others say, while it can be frustrating, nothing will keep them from their holiday plans. tim marks, driver "i'm looking forward to spending time with family and blessed to be able to have family to spend my time with." reporting in madison county, sk, waay 31 news according to triple-a, the greatest amount of congestion will be during the early eveningsthank sgiving week, so if you're traveling, you may want to try and hit the road a little earlier in the day. the transportation security administration projects this year will be the busiest thanksgiving for air-travel ever. the rush is expected to start early on the friday before thanksgiving. but the agency said the busiest day overall will probably be the sunday after thanksgiving when everyone is returning home. the t-s-a expects to screen up to 2.6 million people per-day leading up to turkey day and 2.7 million people the sunday after. that would mean a 25 percent or more increase from their usual daily numbers. last year, the busiest airport during the thanksgiving rush was the atlanta airport. they saw a total of 1.38 million passangers leaving their airport