Speech to Text for Weather Monday Evening Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day celebration. the biggest part of our rain has ended. clouds will linger, and some occasional rain will remain possible through tuesday morning. temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s this evening. we will drop to upper 30s and lower 40s. wind will increase and knock the wind chills back 5-10 degrees from the temperatures. high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s on tuesday. wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day. we will get a break from the rain from midday tuesday through around midday wednesday. rain will increase again, possibly as early as wednesday afternoon. that rain could continue through as long as thursday afternoon before it ends. dry weather will arrive in time for the weekend.