ARAB VETERANS DAY

you on waay 31 news at 6. despite the bad weather, the city of arab still wanted to show their appreciation to local veterans. waay31's brittany collins is live from arab city park where the veteran's day program took place just a few hours ago. the rain stopped just in time before the ceremony that started around 2:00... the veterans i spoke with tell me they want people to know this is the 100th anniversary of the end of world war one. they also say it's important we talk to world war two veterans now to hear their stories while they still have the opportunity to tell them. at the ceremony...gold star parents were honored. retired col. randy brown was the keynotes speaker...he's glad the community still came out despite the weather to thank those who served and who are serving this country. he also said though he lost friends along the way...he's able to meet new ones at events like this. no matter where you go, when you spot another veteran out there, you have a bond and kinship. you can strike up a conversation and be part of something together with that. i also learned around 25 million veterans are living today. reporting in arab, brittany collins waay 31 news. unfortunately --because of today's bad weather,