Limestone County Animal Shelter Asks Community for Help

been dealing with the past week.. scottie? dan, demetria... after posting about a full house on facebook last week, the athens-limestone county animal shelter received a lot of positive feedback.. and had at least a dozen dogs taken out of their shelter just this weekend.. but they tell me the over-crowding problem isn't exactly fixed. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "if we run out of space, euthanization is our only resort." that's the message the athens-limestone county animal shelter posted on facebook last week, begging the community to help by fostering animalsas the shelter was becoming over-crowded. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "we had eighty or eighty-five dogs at that time, and now, we're down to around sixty." which is exactly the amount of dogs the shelter was built to hold.. so technically, they're still at full-capacity.. but since their post on facebook.. they've had a lot of people offer to foster. however, while the number of dogs is down... priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "our catsthey're up. we've got a lot of cats in today, so we need help with cats now. if you're looking at adopting a cat or a kitten, please come see us." i asked blenkinsopp if expanding the shelter or adding a new shelter would helpas this is the only shelter in limestone countybut she told me, as long as they can encourage the community to spay and neuter their pets, she believes numbers at the shelter should be manageable. but if the community doesn't listen... priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "one litter is too many for us." so the shelter is doing all they can to persuade people that adding a four-legged member to the family is a good idea. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "they're your best friend. they love you unconditionally." those here at the shelter tell me if you do decide to foster one of the animals here, it's very cheap. they say they'll take care of the medical costs.. the only thing you'll have to pay for is the food. reporting live in limestone county,