Rain Doesn't Stop Tuscumbia's Veterans Day Program

end of world war one. dozens of citizens and veterans gathered inside this church to remember the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country and to highlight one shoals native and ww1 soldier whose words continue to change the world. hulsey- people around the world read his stories. shoals historian david hulsey spoke to a group of veterans and citizens and told them about wwi soldier and sheffield native lt. pat crowe, who was a journalist in new york before enlisting. hulsey- his mother sent a telegram from sheffield saying son the united states has entered the war and you need to go down and enlist and that's what he did. crowe became a pilot stationed in france and the french people fell in love with the american soldier. hulsey- he was loved by the french people because he was the model american soldier and he was the model of what an american soldier should be and he gave his life fighting for their country. crowe's plane was shot down about two months before wwi ended and his love letters and writings about france were turned into this book that's still circulated to this day. hulsey- it's not about war stories it's about his beautiful way of writing and describing things he had seen and people he met. he was a true scholar of a journalist. nat pop bag pipes playing.. the veterans day ceremony in tuscumbia honoring all of those who have given so much to keep our country free. underwood- veterans day is a big day for us it always has been and it always will be. look live tag: lt. pat crowe is buried in an american solider graveyard in france. in tuscumbia bt waay31.